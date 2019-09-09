Seeyond Sells 6,801 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock valued at $457,363 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

SJM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 603,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,657. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

