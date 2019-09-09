Seeyond Sells 15,014 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

