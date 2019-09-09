Seeyond Sells 1,343 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after buying an additional 273,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,003 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,954,000 after purchasing an additional 201,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,365. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average of $282.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

