Seeyond Sells 10,068 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Seeyond decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $129.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,267. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $329.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

