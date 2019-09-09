Seeyond Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Seeyond raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,121 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for 1.0% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seeyond owned 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.34. 7,753,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,865. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

