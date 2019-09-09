Seeyond Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. 2,888,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

