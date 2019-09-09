Seeyond Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,179 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after buying an additional 255,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,315,203 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $302,751,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,773,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $276,771,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

EXC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

