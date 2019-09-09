Seeyond Buys 5,454 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Seeyond raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.09. 7,234,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,059,449. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

