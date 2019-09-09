SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 177,697 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.0% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,895. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.51.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.