SCS Capital Management LLC Has $442.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 15.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $442,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 388,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,061,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. 6,446,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

