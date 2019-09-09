SCS Capital Management LLC Has $442.17 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2019 // Comments off

SCS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 15.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $442,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 388,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,061,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,279,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. 6,446,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,719,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.