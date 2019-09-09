Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 532,986 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532,986 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,749. Banco Macro SA ADR has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $77.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $465.92 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

