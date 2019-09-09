Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,180 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Prime Group worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 3,834.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,775,284 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,360,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 356,899 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 121,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director J. Taggart Birge purchased 28,300 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

