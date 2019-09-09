Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 129,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 283,254 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIX stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $57.16. 43,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $72.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

