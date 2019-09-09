Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $751,000 in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Hersha Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 58.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 149,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,034 shares of company stock worth $574,415. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

