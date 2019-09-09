Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.19 Million in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 532,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,645. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,313 shares of company stock worth $13,302,888. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

