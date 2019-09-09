Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,260 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $73.61. 51,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

