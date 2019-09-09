Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,035 shares during the period. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 185,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. 189,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,552. The company has a market cap of $611.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

