SaluS Price Down 4.9% This Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $14.97 or 0.00144995 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $2,298.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,257.74 or 0.99562182 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000392 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.