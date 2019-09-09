Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 156,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 150,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 19.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

