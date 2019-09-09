RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 134,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,693 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $74,597,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after buying an additional 711,514 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 589,977 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

SSNC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $49.66. 1,480,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,787. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

