RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Grows Position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle makes up 0.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

SUPV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

