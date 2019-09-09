Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,779 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 119,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 71,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.26. 53,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,861. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.