Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $601,847,000 after buying an additional 410,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $314,006,000 after purchasing an additional 481,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $309,294,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,255. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.