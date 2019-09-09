Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,269,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,218,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,950,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $108,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $697,947. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NWE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. 12,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,008. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.22.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

