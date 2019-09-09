Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.97 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $127.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 34.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

