Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,670,280 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

TNDM stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

