Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.95 Million Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of BioTelemetry worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,171 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 481,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 398,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 334,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 146,181 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. 6,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,137. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,728,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,846.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti cut their price target on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

