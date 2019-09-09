Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $45.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.17. The stock had a trading volume of 298,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.