Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $9.00. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.