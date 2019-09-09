RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 70.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after acquiring an additional 272,803 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,470,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,839,000 after purchasing an additional 179,678 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RPM International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,635. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. RPM International has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

