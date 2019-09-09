Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 268.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.71 ($3.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, June 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.10. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.44).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

