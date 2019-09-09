Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $69.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

