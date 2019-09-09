Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to Issue 0.70000 Dividend of $0.78

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) announced a 0.70000 dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

RCL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,818. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

