Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.70)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 264 ($3.45).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.47) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

