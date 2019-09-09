Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.61.

Shares of TMR stock opened at C$5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.22. TMAC Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $576.48 million and a PE ratio of -59.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.34.

In other TMAC Resources news, Senior Officer Ronald Peter Gagel sold 143,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$789,764.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,654 shares in the company, valued at C$1,794,353.54. Also, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 233,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,285,664.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,218,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,732,469.34.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

