Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,238 shares of company stock valued at $24,956,214 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.