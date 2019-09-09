Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.76.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,506,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. Roku has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $170.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,123.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,156,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,191,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,585 shares of company stock worth $70,409,903 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

