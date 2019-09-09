Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 556 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE ATR traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.98. 6,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,849. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.