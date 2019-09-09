Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 273 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,458. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

