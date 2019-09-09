Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 216 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

