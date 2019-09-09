Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $111,243,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437,416 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,531,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flex by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,430,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,353,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $99,107.93. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,157.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 306,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.