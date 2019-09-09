Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 101.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. 730,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167,277. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,436 shares of company stock worth $1,695,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

