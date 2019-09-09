Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 475 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Delek US by 142.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delek US by 100.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 350,169 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Delek US by 197.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $35.71. 75,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

In other Delek US news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 4,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $974,576. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

