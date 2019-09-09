Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 403.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

TSLX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

