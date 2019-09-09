Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 313 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,549,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,328,000 after buying an additional 410,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,708,000 after buying an additional 251,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,753,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,585,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,792,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,410,000 after buying an additional 202,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,068. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

