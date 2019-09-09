Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 171 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 87.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after buying an additional 38,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 964,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.72. 38,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,389. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $136.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.