Robotina Reaches Market Cap of $14.58 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Robotina token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $113,732.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robotina has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Robotina Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,425,133 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

