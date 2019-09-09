RoBET (ROBET) Price Hits $1.16

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One RoBET token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00011297 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. RoBET has a market capitalization of $928,135.00 and $49.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RoBET has traded 124.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00216138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.01267595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039141 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088504 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET (ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin . The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com

Buying and Selling RoBET

RoBET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

