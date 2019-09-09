Riverhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 28.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE:AWK traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

