Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Domtar worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 959,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Domtar by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 969,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.17. 657,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

